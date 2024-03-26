FBI season 6 episode 7 spoilers: A case close to Isobel

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see FBI season 6 episode 7, and isn’t that a cause for celebration? “Behind the Veil” is coming, and it looks already like it’s going to be a particularly big hour of TV for one character in particular.

Given how much these characters have all gone through, it is easy to argue that they are prepared for just about any circumstance. However, what happens when someone involved is close to you? That changes everything, and it certainly will for Isobel within this story.

The title for FBI season 6 episode 7 is “Behind the Veil” — meanwhile, the synopsis below offers up a better sense of what you can expect:

“Behind the Veil” – When a bombing at a local restaurant leaves several injured or dead, including a congresswoman and someone close to Isobel, the team races to apprehend the suspect before another explosive goes off, on FBI, Tuesday, April 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We obviously hope that everything goes right for Isobel within this episode, and there’s one thing we’re confident in saying: She is going to have the backing of her team every step of the way.

As for the story beyond this…

The biggest thing that we can say, at least at the moment here, is that there appears to be more that is scheduled for April 9! Beyond that, things start to get a little bit more unclear, but we remain hopeful that there is going to be a lot of great stuff coming through the end of this season. Even with a shortened episode order, the plan does appear to be packing a lot of content in from start to finish.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

