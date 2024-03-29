Hunter Clowdus leaving All American, JJ Parker role

As you prepare to see All American season 6 premiere on The CW, know that there will be one less familiar face in the cast.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, you are going to see Hunter Clowdus depart the show as JJ Parker. Was this his own choice to leave? Based on everything we have seen and heard online, not so much. The character’s story bounced a little bit all over the place, including a drinking problem last season in the midst of Coach Baker’s death.

So why write the character out now? It most likely has to do with something that has become a trend across all of TV these days — cutting costs. A show like All American is getting a chance to shine again, but there are some financial concessions that come with this. Remember that its spin-off All American: Homecoming is also losing some cast members, and the same can be said here for the final season of Superman & Lois.

Of course, it’s always a shame to see people go if you are invested in their story but with this series in particular, it does at least make some sense that there would be a splintering off of certain characters. Remember here that moving into the premiere, you will see Spencer and others start to look more towards the NFL Draft and with that, another chapter of their lives. As you move from high school to college to potentially the pros, some people are going to come and go from your life. There is a certain inevitability that does come along with that.

At the very least, we are eager to see how the character is addressed moving into the premiere episode.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

