Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 3: Are Maggie, Winston done?

Tonight on Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 3, we saw a lot of exciting events! However, at the same time one that feels inevitable. Are Maggie and Winston officially over?

Given that Kelly McCreary is no longer with the ABC medical drama, it really just felt like a matter of time before we made it to the point where her character and Winston would be breaking up. For as long as Anthony Hill is with the show, it’s limiting his story tremendously when his love interest is perpetually off-screen.

Now, is it possible that things change in the event that Maggie comes back someday? Sure, but we think Owen has given Winston a lot to think about — hence, him deciding to take off that wedding ring in the first place. It was certainly an emotional moment and in a lot of ways, a Grey’s Anatomy special — the moment you get invested in a relationship, something else happens.

The biggest thing that you should know right now is that nothing is presently resolved and beyond that, matters like this within the world of the show are almost always complicated. We have a hard time thinking that this will be different.

In the event that Maggie and Winston are done…

The last thing that we would want to see is him just moving on fast and getting another love interest. What good does that do within the larger lens of the show? It certainly does not feel like the sort of thing that will make us excited.

Moving forward, we tend to think that one of the best things that he can do is simply trying to focus on what he wants out of his own life — there will be room for romance or anything else in due time.

What did you think about the overall events of Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 3?

Do you think there is any future ahead for Maggie and Winston? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some further updates.

