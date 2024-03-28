Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS, March 28, 2024?

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? The series was off last week due to the NCAA Tournament, so is it about to be back?

Well, unfortunately, this is where the bad news comes into play: There is no new installment coming in a few hours. After all, college basketball is still ongoing! This hiatus always happens this time of year — also, this tends to be frustrating and understandably so. Why wouldn’t you want more of what’s ahead?

If you want to get some more information all about what the future holds, including two huge stories for Georgie and Mandy, check out the latest Young Sheldon episode synopses below…

Season 7 episode 6, “Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning” – Georgie and Mandy’s wedding plans pit Mary against Mandy’s mom, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), with baby CeeCee caught in the middle, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 4 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 7 episode 7, “A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet” – Georgie and Mandy get married! Meanwhile, Meemaw’s gambling room gets raided, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 11 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think the focus on Georgie and Mandy at this point is pretty deliberate — mostly due to the fact that they have a spin-off coming at CBS. We do think the series wants to set the table for that, but also use the end of this season / series to focus more on Sheldon himself. Remember, after all, that both Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will be back for the series finale.

Related – Get more about the Young Sheldon spin-off now

What are you most excited to see moving into Young Sheldon season 7 episode 6 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







