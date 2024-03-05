Young Sheldon season 7: Georgie, Mandy spin-off official at CBS

Weeks after rumors first surfaced about a Young Sheldon spin-off with Georgie and Mandy, it is now 100% official. You will see Montana Jordan and Emily Osment back for their own show as these characters.

The news today feels perfectly timed, given that there are still several weeks remaining in the Big Bang Theory prequel to set the stage for whatever is next. We’re sure it is possible other characters could appear here and there, but nothing is confirmed as of yet. Per the logline, this untitled spin-off “follows YOUNG SHELDON’s Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.” That’s not altogether descriptive, but does it really need to be?

In a statement, here is what CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach had to say:

“It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy … Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

Meanwhile, executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland added the following:

“From the BIG BANG THEORY to YOUNG SHELDON, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us … We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

Just from a ratings standpoint alone, it makes sense to have more of the Young Sheldon world on the air. Remember that Lorre is also working on a Big Bang Theory spin-off presumably for Max, but has declined as of yet to get into the subject matter.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

