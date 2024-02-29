Young Sheldon season 7 episode 4 spoilers: A big surprise?

As you prepare to see Young Sheldon season 7 episode 4 on CBS next week, what can you look forward to the most?

Well, one of the obvious themes for the final batch of episodes here is going to be change, which can come in a wide array of forms. There are some good changes that you’ll be able to see — namely when it comes to seeing Sheldon continue his journey of higher education. This is one where we know where he ends up and yet, there is a certain amount of satisfaction that comes from watching things play out.

On the flip side, of course there’s the darker side of the story and the fact that at some point, we are presumably going to see George’s death. It does not seem as though we’ve made it to that point yet, but we have to be prepared for it.

When it comes to next week’s story in particular, let’s just set the stage more thanks to the Young Sheldon season 7 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker” – Missy steps up, Mary has a surprise for George, and Sheldon finds his dorm occupied, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, March 7 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this upcoming episode, we at least thing we’ll get a good sense of where things are for George and Mary. It obviously won’t stay in a good place forever (if it even is), but this feels like one of those stories that can be best described by trying to embrace every moment.

What do you most want to see moving into Young Sheldon season 7 episode 4 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

