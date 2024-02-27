Young Sheldon season 7: Are we prepared for George Sr.’s death?

We imagine that there are going to be a handful of emotional moments on Young Sheldon season 7 coming up, but one stands out among the pack. We are, of course, talking about what is unfortunately going to be coming in regards to Sheldon’s father George Sr.

Even before this show began on CBS, it was clear that the character was going to be passing away at some point and we’ve slowly steeled ourselves to that over the last little while. However, it certainly feels different now that we know it is coming. We assume that it’s going to be handled before this final season concludes, and it is really just a matter of how. This is something that Lance Barber, who plays the character, has absolutely had time to prepare to see.

Speaking on the subject further to TV Insider, the actor explains that George’s heart-attack scare in season 2 wasn’t a major issue, largely because he has known this moment would be coming:

I knew I wasn’t dying in that episode. I knew I had a long[er] life. The history that Big Bang had established is that George dies when Sheldon is 14. And now, he’s 14. I have nothing but gratitude [to this show]. I did have the luxury of knowing from the beginning to be emotionally prepared.

Season 7 is a natural endpoint for this show not just because of George’s death; also, this is when Sheldon will start spending the majority of his life away from Texas. It would be harder to carry on a series at this point and while there is chatter that a spin-off about Georgie and Mandy may be coming, there is no guarantee at present it is coming to pass. For now, this is one of those things to take a wait-and-see approach on.

What do you think we are going to see over the course of Young Sheldon season 7?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

