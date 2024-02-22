Young Sheldon season 7 episode 3 spoilers: A train adventure

Next week on Young Sheldon season 7 episode 3, the title character is going to go on quite an adventure around Germany!

Remember how much Sheldon loves trains? Well, think of this episode as a runaway train that is out of control, but also an opportunity to see the character explore a new country and with that, a completely different world. There could be some fun moments in here, but almost everything feels bittersweet right now. Just consider this a direct result of the fact that we are in the final season.

Want to know more? Below, you can check out the full Young Sheldon season 7 episode 3 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy” – Sheldon explores Germany behind Mary’s back, Missy attempts to pull a fast one on George Sr. and Meemaw and Dale adjust to living together, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Feb. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

With this being a shortened season, we are of the belief now that every single story is going to matter so much more than they ever did in the past. There are certain milestones that could eventually be coming, both good and bad — it is almost hard to know just where things could end. Sure, we know what happens to Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory — but is there a chance that the show goes after the fact?

The immediate future

Rest assured that there is going to be another episode coming on March 7 — there is eventually going to be a hiatus during this season. We just aren’t there as of yet.

Related – Get more news on Young Sheldon season 7, including where the story is going

What do you most want to see moving into Young Sheldon season 7 episode 3?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







