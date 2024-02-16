Young Sheldon season 7: Big Bang Theory Easter eggs coming

Last night brought the Young Sheldon season 7 premiere to CBS and in general, we know that it is going to be pretty emotional. This is the final chapter and as we move forward, there are questions aplenty as to how everything is going to tie into The Big Bang Theory down the road.

So are there going to be some Easter eggs, surprises, or even some teases as to where Sheldon’s life will be years down the road? It is at least possible. In speaking on this further in an interview with TV Insider, here is what Raegan Revord (who plays Missy) had to say on the subject:

“What I’ve read, I think there’ll be some really good Big Bang Theory Easter eggs and some questions will be answered that people have been asking. And knowing our writers who are so talented, they’re going to wrap it up well.”

The important thing to remember here is that while this story is coming to an end, it may not be the conclusion to the entire Big Bang Theory universe overall. Remember that there are unofficial conversations about a show with Mandy and Georgie, and over on Max there has been talk about some sort of separate spin-off. We do think something else is going to eventually surface but for now, prepare for a number of big emotional moments along the way. There are a lot of big milestones that are coming in Sheldon’s life. Some of them are going to be a cause of joy, whereas some others are going to be a cause of sadness. Such is life, even within the world of a comedy.

The series finale is going to be coming around in the spring; odds are, we will have more information coming in due time.

