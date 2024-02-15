Young Sheldon season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Struggles in Germany

After the premiere tonight on CBS, do you want to learn more regarding Young Sheldon season 7 episode 2? There is so much ahead in general, and it begins with us having an opportunity to dive more into the time that Sheldon Cooper spent in Germany.

We will admit that we considered the possibility that we would not exactly see much of the character in Europe, and that a lot of this would just be taking place between seasons. However, it turns out that he’s got at least one big storyline ahead, one where he is going to realize that he may actually be out of his league. That’s not a feeling that he is altogether familiar with amidst his history!

For a few more details about what’s coming up here, check out the full Young Sheldon season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

“A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog” – Sheldon realizes he is the weakest student in his class; Meemaw is looking to expand her gambling business, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Feb. 22 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Because this is a shortened final season, the #1 thing we’d say to expect at this point is for every story to matter infinitely more than they have in the past — while we may know a thing or two already about some of the major events in Sheldon’s life, we do also think that the writers have a capacity to surprise us. We just hope that at the end of this story, we feel fully satisfied — and also potentially that we have a new teaser or two as to Sheldon’s life after The Big Bang Theory.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

