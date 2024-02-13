Young Sheldon season 7: Will we see George’s death?

With us now inching closer to the start of Young Sheldon season 7 later this week, it does feel like time to ask the big questions. We’ve arrived at the point in Sheldon Cooper’s story where his father George Sr.’s death is right around the corner, just is his move to Cal Tech and the beginning of the next chapter of his life. These events are two of the major reasons why this show has to end; there always was a natural conclusion to this story, given that the writers never had an intention of disrupting canon or suddenly changing the whole show to where Sheldon’s family wouldn’t be in it after a certain amount of time.

So are we actually going to see George’s death this season? Or, will the series end right before it happened? Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Steve Holland did very-much allude to the idea that the moment may be coming:

“I don’t want to say what you will or won’t see, but things will get addressed … We are not beholden to every joke that was ever made on The Big Bang Theory, but we do feel beholden to the larger canon and the larger events that shape Sheldon’s life. We want to honor those.”

Even though this show is a comedy, they have not shied away from tough events before and ultimately, we do think that they will be moving in a similar direction here. The death of George will likely happen, but all of the stories around him from Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory may not be 100% accurate. Remember that the narrator of the prequel is Sheldon later in life, and he may have a different sense of his father than he did on the original sitcom, when he was younger and in a different emotional space.

