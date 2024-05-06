Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, May 6, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have more good stuff coming for this team in just a matter of hours?

Well, let’s just say that we do have some good news … though it is also bittersweet at the same exact time. We are going to be getting a new installment of the crime drama tonight … but it’s also going to be the final one for the season. Because of the strikes of last year, season 21 is the shortest one in the show’s history with just ten episodes. The writers did their best to cram a lot of story into this limited real estate, and it’s all going to culminate with some great stuff in just a few hours. “Reef Madness” will be an opportunity to get information on a number of stories, with a big one being Jessica Knight’s career prospects. Is she going to leave the DC team for another opportunity?

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the NCIS season 21 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Reef Madness” – Parker and Knight discover three bodies on an old Navy ship that’s about to be sunk and turned into an artificial reef, when they’re suddenly locked inside by a mysterious figure. Also, Vance offers Knight a unique opportunity, on the 21st season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of the episode?

NCIS certainly loves delivering these and honestly, we anticipate we’re going to get something. However, based on a lot of the teases that we’ve seen so far, we honestly don’t think the plan is to deliver something altogether similar to what we’ve had the past few years. It could be a little more emotional in nature.

What do you think we are going to get moving into the NCIS season 21 finale?

Do you think there is going to be a big-time cliffhanger at the end of all this? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

