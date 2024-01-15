Young Sheldon season 7 video: Will Sheldon stay in Germany?

As you get set for the Young Sheldon season 7 premiere on CBS next month, do you want to take another look at what’s coming?

First and foremost, we should start off here by saying the following: The title character is, to the surprise of no one, going to be selfish. Even though Meemaw’s house was just destroyed by a tornado, he isn’t exactly super-eager to return home. Instead, he wants to stay in Germany, take part in classes, and throw his own version of a fit so that Mary can’t take him back. We obviously know that the character isn’t going to remain in Germany forever, but this is a key part of the story … and there are a few others that are going to be explored here over the course of this final season.

For those who haven’t heard as of yet, Young Sheldon is not going to have a long season due to the industry strikes of last year. Whatever they do, they are going to need to do in a pretty quick fashion.

If you want to see a preview showing much of what we talked about earlier, you can do so over here. Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a good sense of what is coming:

“Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree” – News of the tornado reaches Sheldon and Mary in Germany. Also, with the Cooper house in chaos, Missy steps up, on the season seven premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Feb. 15 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Expect a few laughs throughout the episode, but we also know some harder times are coming this season. We don’t know how the show can escape some of that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

