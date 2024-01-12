Young Sheldon season 7: Is a Georgie, Mandy spin-off ahead?

We know that Young Sheldon season 7 is going to be the final season over a CBS, but is about to spawn something more? Based on the latest reports, it feels like this may very well be the case!

According to a report coming in right now from TVLine, a spin-off to the Big Bang Theory prequel is near a series order, one that will feature Montana Jordan as Georgie alongside Emily Osment as Mandy. The two have had a complicated relationship from the start, and we’re not even remotely surprised that there is an idea that a lot more could be mined from watching the two of them.

Here is some of what makes all of this interesting. Apparently, the idea here is that this would be a multi-camera sitcom, similar to the original comedy versus Young Sheldon, a single-camera show that did not film in front of a live audience. Osment has plenty of experience doing this sort of show and from that vantage point, we understand the logic. We are slightly unsure as to how well such an idea will fare since you are straying even further from the original show, but time will tell on that.

We should also go ahead and note that this spin-off is also separate from a Big Bang Theory offshoot that is being developed at Max — there isn’t as much that has been said about this one as of yet, but we tend to think that it will be more directly connected to the original show. Do we understand the idea that all of this may be too much of a good thing? Sure, but we also can’t sit here and say that we are surprised in the last. Just remember that the OG Jim Parsons comedy is really one of the last mega-hit sitcoms; we can’t say we are shocked that people want to cling to it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Young Sheldon now, including some details about the premiere

Do you think that the idea of a Young Sheldon spin-off about Georgie and Mandy is a good thing?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

