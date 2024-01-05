Young Sheldon season 7 premiere spoilers: After the tornado…

We know that when the Young Sheldon season 7 premiere arrives on CBS come February 15, a lot will need to be addressed.

So where do we start? Well, just remember where things ended in season 6 — Sheldon and his mother Mary were off to Germany, but the house was also in danger. A tornado ripped through the community, and a good portion of the first episode back is going to address a lot of this.

How will the two separate narratives interact with each other? That remains to be seen but for now, you can check out the full Young Sheldon season 7 premiere synopsis below:

“Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree” – News of the tornado reaches Sheldon and Mary in Germany. Also, with the Cooper house in chaos, Missy steps up, on the season seven premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Feb. 15 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As many of you may know, the plan is for this to be the final season of the sitcom, which ironically is drawing more viewers than ever on streaming right now thanks to Netflix. The hope here is that it ends with a big bang (pun intended) — though we’re expecting a lot of bittersweet emotions. We know that as a comedy, there are going to be some really funny moments; however, the timeline of Sheldon Cooper would suggest that there are also some really hard moments ahead that we can’t exactly ignore.

Let’s just hope that in the end, we don’t have to wait to get the whole Cooper family together again, at least for a short period of time.

Related – Get some more discussion now moving into the Young Sheldon premiere

What do you most want to see moving into the Young Sheldon season 7 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







