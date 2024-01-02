Young Sheldon season 7 video: Prepare with new look back

As many of you know at this point, Young Sheldon season 7 is going to be the final one for the series, and of course it will be emotional. How will it not be? You’re going to be seeing a lot of heart-wrenching moments after what happened at the end of season 6, plus what we know is coming from Sheldon Cooper’s stories in The Big Bang Theory.

Yet, go ahead and remember that this is a comedy — the objective still is here to make you laugh, and we do think there will be some time spent on that.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new, extended look back at the events of season 6, including the big decisions with Georgie / Mandy, the tornado, the wreckage, and also Sheldon deciding to head over to Germany. This is an important step forward in his journey, but how much will we see of that? There are a lot of interesting things about the story coming up here, with one of the biggest ones being how the show will balance out Sheldon’s time elsewhere with his family. One of the reasons why it’s ending this season is simply because there’s a lot less of a story to tell once the character is on the West Coast.

Who knows? There could still be a few surprises in this season despite it being a prequel. We could learn some things, after all, from Jim Parsons’ narrator. This also may not be the final show within the greater Big Bang Theory universe. There have been some talks about another spin-off over at Max! However, it is still too early for a lot of the subject matter to be out there.

For now, just know that Young Sheldon season 7 will premiere on CBS come Thursday, February 15.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

