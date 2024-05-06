NCIS: Hawaii season 4: Why isn’t it happening at CBS?

Given that tonight marks the finale for NCIS: Hawaii at CBS, it does feel like the perfect time to wonder: Why is there no season 4? Why was this show canceled?

Well, let’s just start by saying that we remain super-frustrated about the decision to end a show in this franchise without some sort of proper finale. Given that both the New Orleans and Los Angeles spin-offs at least had time to have some sort of reasonably fitting end, why not do the same here? The ratings were good, and it definitely felt like there was a dedicated enough audience there.

Unfortunately, it all seems to come down to money, and CBS’ sentiments that NCIS: Hawaii does simply not make the profits that they want to keep it going — even with potential concessions or a shorter season 4 than what we saw in season 1 or season 2, the last “normal” batches of episodes that we had. We wondered if CBS could at least move it to Paramount+, but that is apparently not happening, either. If this was a couple of years ago, we do think there was a better chance of that — SEAL Team and Evil are both CBS shows that completed the move to streaming successfully. However, since that time streaming services have cut back on costs dramatically.

We can honestly say that losing this show (if it is in fact gone) is a huge blow to the larger broadcast television world. We are talking here about a series with a team who cares for each other, a lot of great stories, and also valuable representation that you don’t see elsewhere. That’s without even mentioning the action sequences. There’s always a chance that Jane Tennant and some other agents are mentioned elsewhere in the franchise, but it certainly will not feel the same.

The only thing that we can say here is that if you love NCIS: Hawaii, keep fighting for it. You never know what’s going to happen.

