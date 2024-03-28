Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Episode count impact

At this point, it feels pretty clear that Paramount Network is committing to a plan with Yellowstone season 5 episode 9. They are bringing the show back in November! They announced this months ago, and there has been almost no evidence that they are looking to change it.

If there is one factor that could end up causing some changes when it comes to a start date, though, it is this: The actual episode count we are getting moving forward. Originally, the idea here was that we’d be getting six episodes; now, that looks to be extended.

While nothing may be confirmed at present, all signs currently point to the second part of this season lasting for a good ten episodes — plenty of time to give closure to all of the characters.

Why would having more episodes impact a possible return date?

It really comes down to whether or not there would be time to edit together the full season by November, given that more episodes means a longer post-production period. Even if the later episodes wouldn’t necessarily air until December or even January with a November start date, it does still take a good bit of time.

Are we curious about this? Sure, and there is a chance that Yellowstone could come back in mid-November rather than late in the month because of it. However, at the same time we still think that Paramount is going to stay committed to some point in November. Given that they previously announced that season 5 would be back in the summer of 2023 before having to walk that back, we don’t think that they are altogether eager to do something similar to that again. Instead, they are more likely to just stay patient.

