Chicago Med season 9 episode 8: Was Zola fired?

Tonight on Chicago Med season 9 episode 8, we knew going into it that there were going to be some sort of major crisis for Zola. Was it enough to cause her to lose her job?

Well, throughout the episode the character found herself in a delicate position in regards to the case. The decisions that she made in regards to a patient left Archer furious, largely due to how she potentially opened up the hospital to serious liabilities. He ended up sending her home, and that was before he reminded Marcel that he was supposed to be monitoring her.

Ultimately, the endgame here for Zola is that she was suspended for some of her actions. (That’s at least based on the synopsis for the next episode — it wasn’t actually shown tonight.) She’s shown herself time and time again to be someone who thinks in terms of her patients first, but there are some major problems and setbacks that can come along with that. Take protocol, and what happens as a result.

For now, the good news is that she hasn’t technically been fired just yet. She has to take whatever victory that she can at this point.

As for what else that we saw tonight, there was a potential moment of sorts with Asher and Ripley. It’s clear that there was something going on with the two of them, and that came close to fruition before the end of the episode. They almost kissed before they were interrupted! Still, you can read this as a pretty clear reminder that there is something that is going to happen here down the road unless there is a sudden snag. There was one in the form of him being sued for malpractice, but that wasn’t so connected to anything with Asher. Instead, that was with Lilliana’s brother.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Chicago Med now, including what else is coming back next

What did you think about the events of Chicago Med season 9 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







