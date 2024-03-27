Chicago Med season 9 episode 9 spoilers: Who is suspended?

Next week on NBC you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Med season 9 episode 9, and we don’t think the following should come as a shock: There is more drama ahead at the hospital!

In general, we knew entering tonight’s episode that Zola could be in some trouble, and it seems as though her recent actions are now going to culminate with her getting suspended. It’s certainly not something that we want to see and yet, at least she’s not booted from the place altogether? This just feels like one of those moments where you have to just look at the silver linings.

The Zola story is just one of the many important plotlines that are going to surface within this hour — want to know more? Then just go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 9 episode 9 synopsis below:

04/03/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley and Charles treat members of a cult. Zola’s suspension takes an unexpected toll on Crockett. Dr. Abrams’ 5-month-old son lands in the E.D. under questionable circumstances. TV-14

What is coming after this?

Well, for the time being NBC appears to have a repeat listed for April 10, so there is at least a small break coming before we get closer to the home stretch of this 13-episode season.

As for a season 10, rest assured that it’s already been confirmed! NBC wasted no time getting that out there, and the only question to wonder about instead here is whether or not the core cast will all be sticking around for that. While we may be hopeful, one of the things that we’ve come to expect from all of the greater Wolf Universe is a certain amount of change. We had a great deal of it last season with both Brian Tee and Nick Gehlfuss each saying goodbye.

