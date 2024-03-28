Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 3/28/24?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What can be said here about the Station 19 spin-off to go along with it? We’ve had two straight weeks of new episodes, and of course we’d love to see that continue.

Luckily, it is! Because these shows started so late in the season, there aren’t going to be too many breaks in the action at all. Starting with the medical drama tonight, we know there are two specific things to be excited for, whether it be more Ellen Pompeo or the debut of Natalie Morales as Monica Beltran, who you are going to see across a few episodes this season. Meanwhile, Station 19 is also going to have a dramatic episode themed around a Pride Parade, one that was teased in a trailer earlier on in the season.

To better set the stage for what lies ahead here, why not check out some synopses? There’s a lot to dive into here…

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 3, “Walk on the Ocean” – Meredith and Amelia work to secure funds for their research while Amelia finds herself at odds with a new attending. Levi runs into someone from his past, and Owen gives Winston advice. Lucas ditches Mika, forcing her to treat a patient alone.

Station 19 season 7 episode 3, “True Colors” – The Station 19 crew struts their stuff at the FABruary Winter Pride parade, where Maya encounters someone important from her past. Carina looks to Bailey for support, while Travis and Eli arrive at a crossroads.

Will the two shows cross paths in a bigger way before the finale?

Absolutely, though it may be a little bit later on. Note that we are talking here about a “bigger way,” since we don’t really think that Carina and Bailey spending time together is all that surprising.

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 when the two shows are back on the air?

