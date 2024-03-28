Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Natalie Morales teases Dr. Beltran

On tonight’s new Grey’s Anatomy episode, you are going to have a chance to see Natalie Morales make her formal debut as Dr. Monica Beltran. Anytime you have a new character thrown into the mix, you can be sure to expect fireworks.

So, what makes Monica stand out from the pack? Well, she may be new to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, but she won’t hold back when it comes to making her opinions clear. Speaking on the subject more to Shondaland, here is what Morales had to say about her character:

Monica is somebody who is really, really passionate about her job and will put her patients first no matter what. Like, she doesn’t care if nobody likes her as long as she’s doing what she thinks is best for her patients. Which I admire and respect, and I wish more doctors were that way. She is not afraid to disagree with people, especially people she doesn’t know at a new hospital that she just joined, which is a fun thing to play.

We know that Beltran immediately has a back-and-forth with Amelia, and of course we’re curious to see how much she interacts with other characters!

In general, though, a lot of our curiosity around Morales’ appearance on this show comes from the fact that we know her best for her roles on a number of comedies over the years. This show brings a slightly different vibe to the table — sure, there is some comedy in here, but there’s also a mix between this and emotional, true-to-life drama.

Given that Morales is a recurring guest star, we imagine that we’ll at least see her for a couple of episodes — and who knows? It could be a lot more than that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including some additional updates on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see with Monica as we prepare for her Grey’s Anatomy season 20 debut?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







