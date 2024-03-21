Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 4 spoilers: Arizona’s return!

If you have seen a number of the teases that are out there already about Grey’s Anatomy season 20, then you realize that at some point, you are going to be seeing Jessica Capshaw back as Dr. Arizona Robbins. It was largely a case of when it is going to happen.

Now, we have a firm answer! ABC has confirmed that episode 4 on April 4 (titled “Baby Can I Hold You”) will be the opportunity to see Arizona back after a substantial amount of time away. While we hope that there is a chance to learn more about her life with Callie, this is hardly just a social visit. Instead, she is coming back to the hospital to assist on a situation that 100% needs her specific expertise. It could create some new challenges for her, but this is also someone who has proven herself so many times over the years — it is hard to imagine her running into something that feels like an impossibility.

For more news on this episode, check out the newly-released synopsis below:

Dr. Arizona Robbins returns to Grey Sloan for a particularly complicated case. The interns are interrogated about their past mistakes, while Teddy is eager to return to work after her health scare.

Seeing Teddy come back to work is another big achievement within itself, but the question that we have to wonder with that is simply one related to whether or not it could stick. That’s a question that is difficult to answer right now, but we also don’t tend to think that the show’s producers here are that interested in taking Kim Raver’s character away from the hospital. That’s where the action is! Also, that’s where she can have conflict with other people!

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Grey’s Anatomy now, including other thoughts on Nick Marsh’s future

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates as we move forward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







