The Good Doctor season 7 spoilers: Dr. Lim’s mom to have big role

On this past episode of The Good Doctor season 7, it looked as though Dr. Glassman had struck up a new love interest — and with Lim’s mother? Consider that a big surprise to us, and we certainly think it is to Lim herself. The two are trying to run the hospital together and now, they have this new wrinkle that the show has to deal with.

If you have seen the preview for what lies ahead on the show, then you know that Glassman and Eileen are going to continue to be around each other — much to Audrey’s own protests. However, it does seem like there is a lot most story to tell here.

According to a new report coming in from TV Insider, Bess Armstrong is going to appear in four episodes during the final season as Eileen, which means that she is going to be around for at least a little while longer. There is a good chance that she and Glassman don’t go the distance, but there is a lot that can be explored here and we are excited for a lot of that to play out here in general.

Regardless of what happens when it comes to Eileen and Glassman, let’s just go ahead and say this: We are still rooting for Richard Schiff’s character to find happiness at the end of the day. How in the world can we not? He’s someone who has dealt with enormous tragedy and also nearly died amidst his own health battle. He may have his flaws, but we know how much his capacity for love is. He doesn’t need a romantic partner to be happy, but we certainly do want to see him fulfilled when the dust eventually settles.

