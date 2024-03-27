The Good Doctor season 7 episode 5 promo: Big death ahead?

Is there a reason to be gravely concerned about what lies ahead on The Good Doctor season 7 episode 5? With the way that ABC is promoting this upcoming hour airing next week, we understand if you are!

If you saw the promo last night following “Date Night,” then you saw the show the network mentioning that this is a can’t-miss episode, just as you also get a brief glimpse of someone collapsing and a crash cart being called for.

Now, here is what makes this situation a little bit tricky to figure out — the promo does not make it clear exactly who is in danger! It looks as though it is a woman with curly hair, but that’s all we can figure out. It is certainly possible that this preview is mentioning intentionally misleading — this could be a crisis during this episode, but it may also not be the one that is actually being hyped up here. With this being the final season, it is certainly possible that The Good Doctor is keeping its cards close to the vest and intentionally so.

The only other thing that this preview indicates is that Shaun is tasked with working alongside Charlie, something that he immediately tries to refuse. Is it in-character for Freddie Highmore’s character to be stubborn and dismissive of her skill set? In some ways, sure since he is often set in his ways. However, at the same time we do hope that this is a story that reaches its end sooner rather than later. there are only ten episodes this season, and the idea of spending all of it watching Shaun in this position would be hard to stomach. He may be a likable character much of the time, but these are the moments where it’s hard to root for him.

Do these moments make him human? 100%, but there are a lot of other stories that will need time and we want The Good Doctor to end on more of an inspiring note.

Based on the promo, what do you think is coming on The Good Doctor season 7 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other great updates ahead.

