The Good Doctor season 7 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Who At Peace’

As we get prepared to see moving into The Good Doctor season 7 episode 5, we are going to get a chance to see “Who at Peace.” What is at the center of the story here?

Well, on the surface, it feels like we could be venturing off the beaten path here for a storyline that is a little bit different from what we’ve seen as of late. While we imagine that Shaun Murphy is still going to have a storyline of his own in here, there is also going to be a bit of a spotlight on Asher. This character needs to figure out where he stands with Jerome and beyond just that, how he wants to navigate a little bit more of his past.

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 7 episode 5 synopsis below:

Asher’s views on the construct of marriage complicate his future with Jerome. Meanwhile, Asher also briefly revisits his religious past to aid a patient’s conversion to Judaism for his fiancée.

Why deliver an episode like this at this point? Well, we do think that this is a story that the writers really felt like they needed to tell — really to the point that they made this the focus in a short, ten-episode final season. We are looking forward to seeing how it gets delivered, mostly due to the fact that religion is never an easy thing to discuss on TV, especially since there are many viewpoints about it.

Luckily, at least with Asher we have a character who is capable of having these conversations — and also, someone we have gotten significantly more attached to over time. We have big expectations for this story, so let’s see if it delivers.

Related – Get some more discussion on The Good Doctor right now, including Freddie Highmore talking about the series finale

What do you most want to see moving into The Good Doctor season 7 episode 5 over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







