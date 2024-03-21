The Good Doctor season 7: Freddie Highmore on series finale

Later this spring, you are going to have a chance to see The Good Doctor series finale, and we’ll go ahead and say we’re not ready. This is going to be an epic and emotional send-off to the story, one that will culminate so many stories we’ve seen over time.

Don’t be surprised if there are a few returning favorites in the finale — or at the very least, callbacks to what we’ve seen in the past.

Of course, the cast and crew are not giving away too much about the end of the show as of right now, but you can get at least some thoughts in the emotional sense! Just take a look here at what Freddie Highmore had to say in an interview with TV Insider:

“It feels a bit like graduation … Obviously, it’s this big momentous event that makes you nostalgic and is filled with memories. But at the same time, you’re sort of excited for the future and the new world that starts opening up. So it’s necessary and sort of positive to move on.”

Given that such a big chunk of this series has been about inspirational moments and overcoming obstacles, we tend to think that this will be present throughout the last episode. It is certainly hard to say goodbye to this show, especially when it is so much earlier than anyone would have anticipated. However, at least there will be a chance here for the cast and crew to send these characters off — this is not some sudden cancellation. Fingers crossed that the characters also do get a chance to stay put at the St. Bonaventure Hospital — that way, we can at least imagine continuing to do what they do best. (Also, doesn’t it leave the door open then for a revival later on?)

