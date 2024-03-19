The Good Doctor season 7 episode 4: Shaun & Lea’s balance

Next week ABC is going to bring you The Good Doctor season 7 episode 4 — are you ready for a little romance? Sure, that has been present through a few stories already this season, but a big part of “Date Night” is going to be around a concept that a lot of people can relate to. We are speaking here, of course, of doing whatever you can to keep a romantic spark alive.

For some, we recognize that the difficulty here lies mostly in trying to find time — or, allowing yourself to have the proper focus. That’s probably especially hard when you have a profession like a doctor, one that requires long hours and constant stress.

Yet, some of the characters have to find a way to figure this out, and as per usual, Shaun and Lea are going to be the foundation here for everything else that happens. To get more insight, just check out the full The Good Doctor season 7 episode 4 synopsis below:

Shaun and Lea struggle to balance their parental duties with their personal lives. Meanwhile, Park and Morgan try to find the time and space to reignite their romance amidst the demands of parenthood and work, and Lim’s mother makes a surprise visit.

Is everything going to be figured out here? In one way, you can argue that it is presumptuous to assume so. However, this is only a ten-episode final season and we have a tough time thinking that the producers are going to be out there allowing any loose ends to linger. No matter the form that they take, we do believe that there will be a great deal of closure for just about every thread possible by the time we reach the series finale. You may just have to wait a little bit longer to see some arcs play out in full.

