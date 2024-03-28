Big Brother Canada 12: Was Dinis Freitas evicted?

We went into tonight’s Big Brother Canada 12 eviction show expecting the worst when it comes to Dinis Freitas’ fate in the game. Afterall, how could we feel that confident?

For starters, just think for a moment about everything that we had seen over the days leading up to it. For starters, Vivek gets pressured into nominating him after Kayla used the Veto on Bayleigh, despite the two being super-close for a significant chunk of the game. It did seem like some of Dinis’ campaign was effective, but there remained a big problem: Victoria. Spicy Vee has shown over the past couple of weeks that Anthony is her #1 in the game, and she clued him in recently on the Digital Dailies that the women were looking to take out Elijah.

The moment we saw that, it was more or less the kiss of death for Dinis in the game. Sure, we’re down for surprises, but 100% we were rooting for him over Elijah a.k.a. Goose, who just isn’t bringing much from a drama point of view. We watch to be surprised!

We will at least say this: Dinis did a really good job of fighting for his life and made some compelling arguments as to why he should stay.

So, what actually happened?

Dinis’ speech was powerful and profound. Unfortunately, we knew he was cooked the moment that we saw that Bayleigh cast a vote to evict him. This was not moving in a good direction at all!

Dinis is gone from the game but honestly, he was remarkable to watch. He has to be one of our favorite pre-jury votes that we’ve had on the show for a long time, but his big undoing was pretty much him winning too much early and being established as a big-time threat.

