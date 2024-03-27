Big Brother Canada 12 spoilers: Will Dinis, Elijah be evicted?

Tonight on Big Brother Canada 12, you are going to see the latest eviction show — so are we at the end of the road for Dinis or Elijah?

The moment that the Veto Ceremony happened, it seemed as though Dinis was cooked in the game. Vivek blindsided him and based on what Spicy Vee and Anthony were saying, he stood no real chance.

However, in the aftermath of that things did start to evolve a little bit. Some of the women in the game in particular started to realize that Dinis could be a number for them, and that Anthony could end up becoming a target in the relatively near future. Of course, that could’ve just been the typical mid-week waffling and we didn’t want to read that much into it.

Because of all of this, we can’t say that we’re super-shocked by the way that things were revealed today. Based on a conversation between Anthony and Victoria on the latest Digital Daily, it’s clear that Dinis is probably going. He’s where her ultimate loyalty still lies, and in telling Anthony that the women in the house want to keep Dinis, she’s making them all easier targets for down the road. It remains truly insane how willing the newbies are to let the vets do whatever they want, and it’s another reminder of the clear advantage that they have coming in with a preexisting relationship.

Now that we’ve said that, the fault is with the newbies more so than production, especially this week since Vivek could have easily made a bigger move and decided not to. Victoria is already thinking more about future weeks, and while we aren’t ruling out a last-minute pitch by Dinis to save himself (he’s still trying), he is clearly facing an uphill battle.

