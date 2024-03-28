And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: Spring 2024 update

Now that we are into the spring, we are definitely getting closer to And Just Like That season 3 premiering over on Max. So, when will we end up learning more news on that subject?

Well, let’s start off here by saying the following: It is better to temper your expectations for at least the immediate future. All current indications are that the next season will premiere at some point in 2025, with filming taking place beginning this spring. The good news that comes with this is that we’re at least going to learn more about the show in some form in the months to come, even if we aren’t going to get a lot of major reveals. (We tend to think that after that Kim Cattrall cameo leaked early last season, security on this stuff is going to be through the roof.)

If we are lucky, there’s a chance that a start date for the next batch of episodes will be revealed close to the end of the year, even if we are stuck waiting until 2025 to actually see the show.

So what is the show actually going to be about? Well, let’s just say that for Carrie, she has some tough decisions to make! We know that she and Aidan love each other but, at the same time, they aren’t in the same place! She could choose to wait for him, but what sort of life will she have in the process? There are going to be some funny moments coming up without a doubt, but hopefully some others that are unexpected.

One thing we know that we personally want are some really entertaining guest stars. When you think back on it, Sex and the City was a little like Seinfeld in how you could routinely have people who come in and steal the show in just a few minutes of screen time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

