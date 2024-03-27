Curb Your Enthusiasm series finale: First details revealed

For those out there who have not heard, Curb Your Enthusiasm is going to be airing its series finale on Sunday, April 7. A part of us does not want to accept that, mostly because we love to think that Larry David could change his mind and the show could go on forever.

With all of that said, we do have to take Larry at his word when he says that this finale will be it, and we certainly hope that this is a fitting conclusion. Early indications are that the finale here is going to have an extended run time, and the title for it (quite fittingly) is “No Lessons Learned.” After all, much of this show has been about seeing how Larry doesn’t adapt to anything that is around him. Sure, he has a few moments of doing nice things here and there, but this is also a guy whose claim to fame is really just being a terrible person. Consider how many fictional waiters have suffered during this show!

As for what the story will be for the finale right now, check out the official synopsis:

Larry returns to Atlanta, where he gets involved in Richard’s love life and reveals a secret about Cheryl.

It certainly makes some sense for the finale to be set in Georgia, given that this is where Larry was arrested earlier this season. A lot of the story this season has been about whether or not he could go to prison for giving someone water while in line to vote. He even had a mock trial for it already! Sure, he’s relished in his folk-hero status but in the end, doesn’t it feel inevitable that he will find a way to screw this up? Isn’t that just what he does the majority of the time?

We don’t expect some sort of shocking end to this show; we just want it to be funny.

Related – Get more news on Curb Your Enthusiasm now, including what’s ahead this weekend

What do you most want to see on the Curb Your Enthusiasm series finale?

How do you think that the show could be wrapping up? Give us all your thoughts and predictions below, and remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







