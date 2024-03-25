Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 9 promo: Matt Berry!

Next week HBO is bringing you Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 9, and it feels weird to put it in perspective. This may be the second-to-last episode of the series and yet, the promo last night seemed to suggest that Larry David struggling with a zipper is a primary storyline.

Is this completely absurd? Sure and yet, it also feels extremely on-brand for a show like this, one that seems to have a flair for turning meaningless things into major plot points.

Perhaps the bigger storyline that could last for a lot of the episode is that Susie has Covid and by nature of that, Jeff has the entire run of the house downstairs to himself. He coins it “Jeff World,” which feels like the sort of thing he’s going to love and it’s going to turn into despair within half an hour.

Also, was that Matt Berry from What We Do in the Shadows near the end of the preview? If so, he continues a great run of guest stars and we hope that he has something more substantial to do than Conan O’Brien, who apparently requires “clearance” in order to engage in conversation.

Where are we building?

Well, let’s just say that a lot of the story at this point seems to be moving towards that trial over what happened in Georgia. Sure, this could end in a way that feels a little too similar to Seinfeld and yet, our sentiment is that we’re going to see this serve as some sort of misdirect. Despite doing a lot of terrible things and being an overall nuisance, we still somehow think that Larry is going to get out of this. Why? Because he almost always seems to, no matter who he’s been terrible to at any given time.

