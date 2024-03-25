Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 9: Last before finale

The first thing that we really should say about Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 9 is simple: The end is near. There are only two episodes left! Then, this show is over and we’re left with the memories. That’s not something that we necessarily want to think about, but it’s the truth. All things must end.

Is it always possible that Larry David comes back and changes his mind? Sure, but he has been insistent this time around that this is the final season. At least it is going out with some episodes that have been by and large hilarious.

Based on what we know about Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 9 (titled “Ken/Kendra”), the show is going to be walking the line on a lot of subjects. Take a look at the synopsis below:

A misunderstanding with Cheryl’s masseuse threatens Larry’s image. Then, public perception of Larry sinks even lower when he gives the wrong person COVID.

Is it hard for Larry to sink lower?

Maybe, but remember that at the start of the season, he actually started to have some things going for him. That includes him become a hero-of-sorts for what he invertedly did in regards to the election in Georgia. It did feel inevitable in some way that we would see the story head down this road, though — Larry has never made this version of himself a particularly likable guy, so why in the world would we think that the show was going to end in a way where he was worthy of praise? This is not a guy who excels in getting people in his corner.

Now, with all of this being said, we honestly don’t need the finale to be some sort of major event — it’d be okay if it just concludes with a typical episode, so long as it is funny. We’ve never had other expectations here.

