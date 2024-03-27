1923 season 2: Why so little filming news?

As many of you may know, 1923 season 2 is absolutely going to happen over at Paramount+, as it will give us a certain element of closure. It has been known for a while that the series would be two seasons of eight episodes each, so there is no real attempt to blindside anyone when it comes to news on that subject.

Now that we’ve said that, one of the real mysteries remains with this in regards to filming: When are cameras actually going to start rolling here? Ideally, it would be sooner rather than later, but there are some roadblocks that may keep that from happening.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

First and foremost, consider the weather! If Yellowstone can’t start shooting until later in the spring due to conditions in Montana, why think something different here? You also have to remember that Harrison Ford is currently working on the second seas of Shrinking and cannot work on two shows like this at once, especially when they shoot in different cities.

The most general thing to remember

We know that a lot of shows are able to keep things fairly quiet, and that could also end up being the case here when it comes to 1923. The one reason we may have heard less here than Yellowstone is simply due to magnitude. The flagship show is still the more popular of the two, and that is without even mentioning all the various rumors that have been out there about it over the past year.

Personally, we do think that both of these shows are going to be filming at some point this year, and there really is not all that much to worry about when it comes to this. Instead, just be excited for what happens in the actual story!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1923 now

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







