The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 finale run time

As you prepare for the season 1 finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC this weekend, why not talk more about run time? Is there a chance that we will get some sort of extended episode to tie together a lot of these loose ends?

Well, we should start off here by noting that if you want that to be the case we absolutely understand. However, we are not actually getting anything that different from your standard episode. Per the official guide it looks as though the final episode is going to run for about 75 minutes, commercials included. That’s longer than the average show, but most of the Andrew Lincoln – Danai Gurira series has run for longer than an hour per episode. That makes sense just from the vantage point of how much content there is to explore.

AMC is by and large keeping the finer details of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live secret for the finale, and mostly for one simple reason: Leaving open the idea of closure. No one has officially greenlit a season 2 as of yet, and it is still possible that the finale ties together enough loose ends that there is no real point of making more of the show. By and large, we think the goal of the show’s producers is to make this entire six-episode story feel satisfying and at least reasonably complete.

Could there still be a cliffhanger? Sure, but we tend to think of it as a tease that leaves open the possibility for more as opposed to something that fails to resolve any story.

Maybe this is just wishful thinking — owe do just want Rick and Michonne to be happy after so much time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

