The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5: Jadis’ impact

Last night’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5 served as the end for Jadis across the entire franchise — and what a run it was. She appeared across multiple shows and certainly established herself as a force of nature. However, that did not mean that she was able to survive the end of the story. The character found herself dead at the end of the episode and now, there’s a lot that we all can reflect on in regards to both her death and her legacy.

For example, how she deviated from some of the plans she once had. Rather than using the dossier against Rick and Michonne, Jadis told the two where it was. They appreciated that, but Michonne still promised to destroy the CRM. That isn’t changing.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pollyanna McIntosh had the following to say about Jadis’ mindset at the time of her death:

She had a moment of clarity. Gabriel had told her who she was and she finally believed it. She finally believed that her purpose was to hand it over and to let these people live. She still hoped that they would leave the CRM alone, but by the end of that moment when Michonne says, “No, we’re going to go back and we’re going to destroy them,” she’s at peace. She’s done her best. And that prompts her to remember a time when she didn’t need to think about these things, when she was an artist.

Ultimately, Jadis was never a full-fledged villain in the way in which some other characters have been over the years. She did some terrible things, but it was all in pursuit of what she thought was her purpose in life. In a zombie apocalypse, that can be really hard to find.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

