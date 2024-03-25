The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 6: Finale

As you prepare to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 6 over on AMC, one thing stands out. After all, this is the epic finale!

Is this going to be the end of the season — or rather, the end of the series? It seems as though everything is open-ended at the moment, but there could be some element of closure to the story we’re getting at present. Rick and Michonne are still out there (and engaged!), and they are fighting for one more thing after the death of Jadis: Stopping the CRM entirely. What this organization is doing is not for the sake of building the future the right way, and they will do whatever they can to stop it.

Within the preview for what’s ahead in episode 6, a number of people you’ve seen all season will come back in some capacity, and it is fair to imagine thing things are going to be bloody and violent. “The Last Time” is the title for this episode and, unfortunately, there is not too much else that can be said about it at present. That’s obviously intentional, and everything is being hidden and tucked away for a good reason.

Are Rick and Michonne going to make it out of this alive? For the time being, we do tend to think that they will, largely because the idea of anything otherwise is, at least at this point, pretty darn depressing. We recognize that the greater The Walking Dead universe can be bleak — that’s ingrained in the fact that we will likely never see a cure for the zombie virus. Yet, this show in particular seems to be about finding that hope in the darkness, and having someone at your side you can cling to.

Regardless of if this is a season or series finale, we do like to think that Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s characters are still going to be out there, fighting the good fight.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

