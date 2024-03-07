The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2: EP’s question

Even though we are only two episodes into The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, that isn’t stopping the season 2 talk. Why would it? One of the cooler things about this franchise is that in theory, it could go on forever.

However, at the same time that doesn’t mean that all aspects of the franchise really will. One of the things that we’ve seen time and time again through the press tour for the Andrew Lincoln – Danai Gurira series is ambiguity about a season 2. It seems like they are open to it, even though this was billed from the start to be a limited series.

However, at the same time there is a pretty clear caveat when it comes to all of that. This is something that executive producer Scott M. Gimple discusses further as a part of a new interview with TV Insider:

I think it’s one of those “never say never” situations, but I also don’t want to tell people how the story ends. So, who knows? Maybe after seeing the end, you’ll be like, “Oh yeah, they can’t do another one because of X, Y and Z.”

Basically, there is always a chance that one or two main characters die and within that, the show may not come back. That is a part of the struggle when it comes to a show like this! We know that there was a specific plan laid out with this show from the start and we know that for us personally, it would be a real bummer if Rick or Michonne is killed. If there is not another season for whatever reason, we would prefer that transpire because the main characters are off somewhere and happy — and by virtue of that, there is not necessarily a need for further story. Could something like that be possible?

