The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 3: ‘Bye’

As we prepare to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 3 on AMC, what will the main focus be?

Well, first and foremost, remember that there’s no longer any need for a backstory when it comes to Rick and Michonne. After all, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s characters are now together and because of that, they can take on further challenges together.

Unfortunately for them, the struggle that the two are facing around the CRM is pretty darn significant. Jadis coming back poses a big problem, mostly due to her promise that if they escape, she will kill just about everyone Rick loves and cares about. We know that the two want to escape and be free, but what exactly does that look like? Is it even possible?

There are not too many additional things known about episode 3 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live as of yet, save for that the title is “Bye.” Meanwhile, Michonne is going to do her best to convince the people of the CRM that being around this city and these people is what she wants. She has to try and keep up this persona of “Dana” that is in so many ways difficult for her.

After all, it is pretty clear at least to us that Michonne cannot hide who she is, and nor does she want to. Being Michonne is a wonderful thing, especially when it comes to her ability to help people. The problem here is simply that this is a world where not everyone else really appreciates some of these efforts, and that is something that she will be challenged with. She’s also going to need to lean on Rick and vice-versa; they may be different after their experiences, but that common bond and love is still there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

