The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 2: Jadis!

Entering The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 3 tonight on AMC, we recognized that Jadis could play a part. After all, it has been known for a good while that Pollyanna McIntosh was slated to play a big part on this show. The question was mostly about how she would factor into the story.

Well, let’s just say that now we know — and also, this is not news that is good for one Rick Grimes in the slightest.

For most of this installment titled “Gone,” we watched the journey of Michonne as she endured challenges and tragedy before being reunited with her true love in Rick. He convinced her to come with him, knowing full well that his plan was to eventually escape the CRM’s control. She has now gone inside under the name of “Dana,” where she is trying to pretend like she is someone who needs the community, and also is not as interested as taking care of everything on her own. This facade is probably only going to work for so long here … what else could you really expect from someone like her who is so strong-willed?

The big problem for our lovebirds now is clear — Jadis knows that they are both there, just as she knows that Rick is liable to try and escape. It is why she had her secret meeting with him. Sure, she’s promised not to tell everyone of some of his larger exploits, but there is a catch — if he tries to escape with Michonne, she will kill everyone he loves and cares about. This almost certainly has to include some of the people who have helped him along the way.

Based on this, isn’t it fair to say now that the stakes are higher than ever? We tend to think so.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

