Mayor of Kingstown season 3 spoilers: A returning character!

As many of you out there may be aware, you are going to have a chance to see Mayor of Kingstown season 3 arrive on Paramount+ at some point before too long. Production has been underway for a good while! While larger spoilers are being kept under wraps when it comes to certain storylines, we can at least say the following: There are some familiar faces coming back to the world after some time away.

With all of this in mind, let’s talk Rob Kirkland! According to a report coming in from Deadline, you will have a chance to see the actor reprise his role of Police Captain Walter on the upcoming batch of episodes. Kirkland is a little bit of a Taylor Sheridan vet at this point, given that he has also appeared across multiple episodes of Yellowstone over on the Paramount Network.

Given some of the chaos at the prison last season, we do tend to think that the third season of Mayor of Kingstown is going to need as large of a police presence as possible. This show has a tendency to be dark, dramatic, and violent at times, and we certainly do not think that is going to be changing anytime soon.

Also, we should go ahead and note that this is going to be an especially important season for Jeremy Renner’s character of Mike, given what is on his plate and also the attention that is going to be around the actor. His story of recovery has made him an inspiration to a lot of people out there and even if his injuries are not written into the story, the subtext is absolutely going to be there for viewers all over the world.

