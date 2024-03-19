Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date: Spring 2024 update

As we get set for the start of spring 2024, why not take an all-encompassing look at Mayor of Kingstown season 3? The Paramount+ series is currently past the halfway point in production and with that, it at least makes sense to wonder if we could see it before late June.

Or, think about this in a different way: Is there a chance that we could at least get a premiere date announcement? Is that too much to realistically ask?

When it comes to actually seeing the Jeremy Renner show, we do tend to think it is a bit too optimistic to say that we’re going to be getting it back before spring is over. There is still work to be done in production and after that, you have to give time for the episodes to be edited — and for Paramount+ to promote its return.

Now that we’ve said that, we don’t think it is overly optimistic at all to expect an announcement! As a matter of fact, we’d be a little bit stunned in the event that something like this did not surface, all things considered. Remember that Mayor of Kingstown is one of those shows that does not take a lot of time to edit — this is not one of those series that is heavy on visual effects. It does feel realistic that a lot of people involved here will be able to turn around these episodes in a reasonable amount of time.

Also, given that Tulsa King (which has not even started production yet) is set to air this fall, we tend to think summer for Renner’s show makes the most sense. That way, it gets its own moment in the sun and hopefully, at some point during it we get to hear more about a possible season 4, as well.

