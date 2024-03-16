Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Jeremy Renner’s unlikely advice

As many of you out there may be aware, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is currently deep into production! We are beyond excited to see what lies ahead, even if we have to wait a while in order to see it.

Jeremy Renner is of course at the forefront of the Paramount+ drama as Mike and from our vantage point, it actually feels more likely than ever that this season is going to blow up in terms of viewership. It is the actor’s first major scripted project since his near-fatal snowplow accident, and he has taken it a day at a time to get back into the flow of things behind the scenes.

So who else has worked to support him along the way? Look no further here than another great actor (and Marvel alum) in Robert Downey Jr. In a new interview with People Magazine, Renner details how Downey encouraged him after the accident — while also telling him he needed to see how Mayor of Kingstown continued its story:

“We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime, like we were dating or something … He’s like, ‘Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don’t care how you feel, as long as you look good that’s all that matters … He’s like, ‘You’ve got to get back to do Mayor, because we need to see what happens.’ His ways are very heartwarming.”

Just in case you needed a reminder about why Robert is so popular among his peers, this likely has a lot to do with it. He’s shown up for a lot of people, and we tend to think that Renner is going to pay a lot of that encouragement forward. Just him being back on the show is an inspiration to a lot of people out there who have suffered near-death experiences.

