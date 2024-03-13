Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date: What cast knows

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is currently in production, and absolutely that does lead to a number of other questions.

What’s the biggest one? That’s rather simple: When the show could actually be coming back. How much do the producers and cast know about all of this right now?

Well, the first thing that we should actually say here is quite simple: If you actually think that they know a lot more than us about this subject, you are probably going to be disappointed. At the moment, the main goal for Jeremy Renner and the rest of the cast is simply that the season gets filmed in its entirety. They have no real control on what Paramount+ chooses to do with the episodes, so they just have to deliver the best performances possible. It is weird in a way — they know SO much more about what is coming in terms of the story and yet, they are in the same boat as all of us when it comes to premiere windows.

If we did have to give some sort of educated guess when it comes to when the show is coming back, it would probably go a little less this: Summer or early fall. This at least feels right in line with what we have seen in terms of production windows in the past.

What is the big theme for this season?

If you are talking about Mike and the rest of the characters, that remains to be seen. However, for Renner and the rest of the cast, we tend to think that it is merely gratitude. Just remember everything that the series lead has gone through over the past couple of years, and also how hard he’s worked to even be back in this position at this point! It took him a lot of time and tremendous amount of effort — that much is certain.

