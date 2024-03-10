Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date: The likely months

Given that we know that Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is currently deep into production, it begs the next question: When is it actually going to premiere? There are likely a few different ideas that Paramount+ is currently bouncing around, and we tend to think that before too long, they may even settle on one.

After all, it is important to note that this is a streaming service in need of content, especially some from the world of executive producer Taylor Sheridan. (He may not be the day-to-day showrunner, but is very much involved.) Think about it like this: It has been a good year or so since anything from the Yellowstone franchise was on, and the last project from him in general was Special Ops: Lioness. Tulsa King will begin filming soon for a premiere later this year, but it has not started yet.

We do tend to think that Mayor of Kingstown will be back at some point before late summer / early fall, but when? Here are just a few ideas…

July – We’d love to see a June premiere, but this feels more like a realistic best-case scenario. It allows the Jeremy Renner series to finish up production and after that, have plenty of time to be perfected behind the scenes.

August – This gives the series just a little more time to be polished and beyond just that, also get some good promotion with Renner (an inspirational figure to many at this point) front and center.

September – There are two reasons why Paramount+ could wait until this point. For starters, this would allow it to have a lot of promotion during the NFL season. Also, it could dovetail quite nicely into Tulsa King season 2.

If we are stuck waiting longer than this, let’s just say that we’d be stunned, to put it mildly.

