Mayor of Kingstown season 3 spoilers: New story details!

As many of you may be aware at this point, there is work being done already on Mayor of Kingstown season 3. With that in mind, why not go ahead and set the stage? There is so much to be excited about, though simultaneously, there are all sorts of interesting questions to watch all about what the future could hold for several of these characters.

What we can do today is give you a handful of new morsels of info on the story ahead. Take a look, per Deadline, at the newly-released synopsis for the latest chapter of the story:

In Season 3, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace.

This news coincides with the reveal here that Natasha Marc is coming back to reprise her season 1 role of Cherry. Odds are, there are some more surprises and teases that we do not know about just yet, and learning more on those is just going to be another part of the fun for a series like this. We do tend to think that there is so much good stuff that will be coming as Mike faces more tests that he has to work through.

What we do wonder in some way is if Renner’s perseverance following a near-fatal accident is going to work its way into the show, and we will start to see at least some of that define his own character’s story. We don’t mean there should be a literal connection, but thematic ones? That could be in the cards…

