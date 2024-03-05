Mayor of Kingstown season 3 filming update: How far along is it?

For everyone out there who is eager to check out Mayor of Kingstown season 3 in the relatively near future, consider this a bit of good news! Even though it feels like yesterday that the series first started production, we can actually confirm already that they have made it past the halfway point!

In a recent post on Instagram, this rather great news was confirmed by cast member Nishi Munshi (who plays Tracy). Check out what she had to say below:

We’re almost halfway done filming Mayor of Kingstown Season 3. My notes are excited, I’m excited…are you?

One of the good things about a show like Mayor of Kingstown is that it does tend to move along at a fairly rapid pace, which does likely make it an attractive gig. You can give this show your all for a handful of months, but then still have a chance to do some other things on the other side! We absolutely are hoping that this is going to be one of the bigger seasons we’ve had a chance to see yet for the show. There could be renewed enthusiasm due in part to Jeremy Renner, who has become an inspirational story over the past 15 months after a near-fatal snowplow accident. He’s been outspoken about his desire to get back to work and play Mike, a character who gives him so much exciting stuff to do behind the scenes.

When are some additional announcements going to be made about season 3?

Hopefully, over the next few months, largely due to the fact that there is room in here to promote this show to a wider audience than ever before in between Renner’s story plus the equality of everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far already. Let’s just hope that we get the right combination of action and prison politics to deliver the series to new heights.

