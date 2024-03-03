Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date: March 2024 update

With us now into March 2024, what more can we say regarding a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date? Of course, we’d love nothing more than to see this series back, and in the near future.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come back to the bad news that more than likely, we are still going to be waiting a good while … but there is still good news! For those who have not heard as of yet, the third season is already in production and at this point, we are largely in a spot where we are just waiting for a few more details to start to trickle out. Jeremy Renner has recovered enough from his near-fatal accident to be back at work, and he seems to be very much passionate when it comes to putting out a lot of content that we’ve come to know and love from this world.

So while we do think there’s a good chance that we get a few more teasers about season 3 over the course of the next month, a specific premiere date remains unlikely — at least for now. We certainly do think that there’s a good chance that we are going to be able to get some other news about casting or production over the course of the next few months, but we would say to exercise a good bit of patience for almost everything else.

Our hope at present is that we will be able to see Mayor of Kingstown actually debut when we get around to late summer or early fall — that way, Paramount+ gets the show back on the air and we have a chance to actually get a larger sense of what’s next. This season actually has a chance to be an even bigger hit than the first two, largely due to the added attention around Renner.

Also, of course the story has plenty of appeal on its own, and there is room for a lot of exciting twists to still surface…

Related – Get more discussion now regarding Mayor of Kingstown season 3 production!

What do you most want to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 3, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







