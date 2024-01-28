Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Jeremy Renner on ‘arduous’ filming

For those who have not heard as of yet, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is currently in production, and that is a huge thing for Jeremy Renner. This is a man who nearly lost his life a little over a year ago in a snowplow accident and now, he’s back playing Mike in the Paramount+ series.

Is this a tremendous achievement? Absolutely, but at the same time, there is clearly a lot of work to be done. Renner is still working on getting back to his former self. In an interview with People Magazine, he described the process as “arduous” and also went into his mindset before turning up:

“I don’t know if I’m looking forward to it. Again, I try to just do everything kind of step by step here. That’s one foot in front of the other one. Then you’re walking … I think I’m excited when I’m there and I get in a rhythm there. I’m excited about the character and, of course, all the people involved and all that in the storyline, but for me, I’m just tentative of confidence in work.”

We absolutely think that the producers, alongside the rest of the cast and crew, are doing his best to make him feel comfortable and accommodate for whatever he needs. This show, like so many others, is really a family behind the scenes, and absolutely everyone does want the best for each other.

When could the finished product arrive?

We have said this before, but it is our hope personally that we’re going to have a chance to see the show back when we get around to the end of the year or early 2025. A lot will depend on the production window, plus whatever the turnaround time is here after the fact.

